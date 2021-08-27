Residents in Chronicle Country have rated their doctors' surgery across a number of different factors – including the overall experience whilst visiting the practice.

Arlesey Medical Centre scored the highest for overall experience with 81 per cent of patients describing it as good - broken down as 38 per cent very good and 43 per cent good.

However, patients of Great Barford Surgery were less satisfied with their service. 23 per cent rated their overall experience as very good, 41 per cent rated it as good, 18 per cent said it was neither good nor poor and 13 per cent said it was poor.

The 2021 GP Patient survey was published in July – with fieldwork taking place between January and March of this year.

Here are the results for local GP surgeries, according to their patients:

(Pictures are for illustrative purposes only)

1. Arlesey Medical Centre 81% described their overall experience as good - broken down as 38% very good and 43% good. And 79% said it was easy to get through to the practice by phone. 84% said they found the receptionist was helpful. Photo: Getty Photo Sales

2. Ivel Medical Centre, Biggleswade 80% described their overall experience as good - broken down as 42% very good and 38% good. But only 55% said it was easy to get through to the practice by phone. 92% said they found the receptionist was helpful. Photo: Shutterstock Photo Sales

3. Sandy Health Centre 80% described their overall experience as good - broken down as 34% very good and 46% good. But only 51% said it was easy to get through to the practice by phone. 96% said they found the receptionist was helpful. Photo: Shutterstock Photo Sales

4. Shefford Health Centre 79% described their overall experience as good - broken down as 41% very good and 38% good. But only 31% said it was easy to get through to the practice by phone. 79% said they found the receptionist was helpful. Photo: Getty Photo Sales