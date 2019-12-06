Urgent fundraising appeal for Moggerhanger family as brave tot fights rare Kawasaki disease

A Biggleswade woman is urgently appealing for funds to help a family whose one-year-old boy is battling a rare condition which caused his hands and feet to swell and his nails to fall off.

Bobbi-gee Wood, 31, has organised a drive to help the parents of baby Floyd Buxton, of Moggerhanger, who is in hospital fighting Kawasaki disease.

Poorly Floyd is in Bedford Hospital.

Floyd first developed symptoms at the beginning of November and has suffered with a high temperature, sickness, diarrhoea, rashes, blisters, a urine infection,swollen hands and feet and a swelling on one of his kidneys.

He also caught pneumonia.

The disease has even caused brave Floyd’s nails to fall off, as well as an aneurysm on his heart.

Floyd’s parents Georgie Buxton, 31, and Leigh Stock, 29, said: “Floyd celebrated his first birthday in[Bedford] hospital and wasn’t allowed out into the playroom.

“When he was diagnosed on November 22 we felt very mixed emotions.

“On the one hand, after 18 days of fighting and repeatedly telling doctors that there was something wrong with our usually happy, bubbly, baby boy, we finally had a diagnosis.

“But on the other hand we were suddenly being rushed off for all these different scans and blood tests.

“It was very frightening and overwhelming.”

Happier times: Floyd with Dad, Leigh, and Mum, Georgie, before he became ill.

Bobbi-gee said: “Being a mother to a one-year-old boy myself (Floyd’s best buddy), I cannot even imagine what a truly awful and frightening time this must be.

“As you can imagine, their situation has had huge financial implications. His parents have lost four weeks’ wages in order to be at the hospital 24/7 with Floyd, the hospital car park is very expensive and they have to rely on hospital canteen food every day.

“There’s also the petrol back and forth to the hospital each day and rent and bills to pay at home, too.

“I hope Floyd’s ‘One Less Worry Fund’ will raise enough money for the family to be able to continue to support Floyd through this truly awful time.”

Floyd first became ill a month ago with a high temperature of 38.9C and sporadic spots. After an out of hours trip to the doctor he was diagnosed with what was thought to be Scarlet Fever and given antibiotics.

However, only two days later, on November 7, Floyd was back in hospital because his condition had deteriorated, the rashes had worsened and he had started to blister.

The doctors thought he had hand, foot and mouth disease and little Floyd was discharged on November 10.

But worse was to come.

Georgie and Leigh said: “On November 12, we could hear him on the monitor making noises that didn’t sound right - I ran upstairs and found that he was being violently sick. We could feel his heart was beating faster than normal and despite how sick he was being we couldn’t wake him up.”

Floyd was blue-lighted and readmitted back to Bedford Hospital after an overnight wait in A&E. He has been at Bedford Hospital ever since, having battled pneumonia, a UTI and new rashes and blisters. Georgie and Leigh added: “His hands and feet swelled so much we had to cut the sleeves and feet on his babygrows and clothes.”

The family were finally given a diagnosis of Kawasaki disease and told that Floyd had an aneurysm.

The disease is so rare that doctors at Bedford Hospital have had limited experience with it, and consult with other hospitals. Floyd and his parents also travel down to Great Ormond Street Hospital for tests and check ups.

Georgie and Leigh added: “Without treatment, one in four children with Kawasaki disease develop inflammation of the blood vessels and arteries, which can cause an aneurysm. It should be treated as early as possible.”

Its symptoms include a high temperature (for five days or more) with swollen glands in the neck, dry, cracked lips, red fingers or toes, and red eyes. Other less common symptoms include diarrhoea and vomiting.

The disease is not contagious and there is no known cause. Meanwhile, Floyd will remain on medication until GOSH feels he is well enough.

Georgie and Leigh would like to say a huge thank you to Bobbie-gee, their families, the community, and the Kawasaki Support Group (on Facebook). To help the fundraiser, which has raised £840 to date, visit www.justgiving.com and search ‘Floyd’s One Less Worry Fund’.

