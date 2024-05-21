People are being urged to get their child vaccinated against measles - Photo Gareth Fuller

Parents in Chronicle country are being urged to get their children vaccinated as measles cases rise.

The highly infectious disease, which in rare cases can be deadly to some children or leave lasting health issues, is on the rise across the UK while childhood vaccination rates have been declining.

Sandy and Shefford Children's Centres will be holding walk-in vaccination clinics throughout the summer for children under the age of five. There’s no need to book; just drop in at your convenience.

The clinics will be held at Sandy Children’s Centre on Wednesday, May 29, 9am to 3.30pm; Wednesday, July 24, 9am to 3.30pm and Wednesday, August 28, 9am to 3.30pm.

They are at Shefford Children’s Centre on Monday, May 27, 12.30pm to 3.30pm; Monday, June 24, 12.30pm to 3.30pm; Monday, July 22, 12.30pm to 3.30pm and Monday, August 26, 12.30pm to 3.30pm.