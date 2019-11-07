Volunteers raise £20.5K for Moggerhanger’s Sue Ryder St John’s hospice

Dedicated volunteers have raised £20,500 for the Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, Moggerhanger, by hosting a charity fayre and festival.

Hundreds of people enjoyed a day of festivities at the Country Fayre and Festival held at the hospice during the summer, with the highlights including a companion dog show, live music, wellbeing marquee and more.

On October 25, the amount raised was announced.

Head of hospice fundraising, Tori Ablard, said: “It was a windy day back in August but the show must go on and the Country Fayre and Festival certainly did! This event was organised by the incredible volunteers that made up the Country Fayre and Festival committee. We’d like to say a massive thank you to all the volunteers who are part of this committee and who gave their time to make this event happen.

“We are delighted to have received a cheque for a staggering £20,500! This could fund our Family Support Team for a month, which offers emotional and practical support to people at the most difficult times of their lives, as well as pay for 16 days of our specialist inpatient care. So from all of us here at the hospice, thank you for your incredible support!”

Eileen Emmett, secretary of the Country Fayre and Festival volunteer organising committee, said: “As volunteers at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, we know just how valuable the compassionate care and support given to patients and families is. The hospice supports people going through the most difficult times of their lives. While this care is provided free of charge to those who need it, it costs £3.7 million every year – and £1.9 million of that has to be fundraised, through events such as the Country Fayre and Festival.

“We want to say a big thank you to all our sponsors who donated goods and prizes, and to everyone who came along and helped to make the fayre such a fantastic day of fun and fundraising.”

Tori is pictured being presented with a cheque by Country Fayre and Festival volunteer organising committee chair Fiona Benson.