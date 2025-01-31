Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cases of tuberculosis have risen by 13% 🚨

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tuberculosis (TB) cases in England have risen by 13% according to latest data from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA).

The TB notification rate in England rose from 8.5 per 100,000 population in 2023 to 9.5 per 100,000 in 2024.

The largest increases in TB were recorded in London and West Midlands.

Tuberculosis (TB) cases in England have surged by 13% according to latest data from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA), with health officials warning that TB is a “serious public health issue”.

Cases have risen from 4,850 to 5,480 people, continuing an upward trend over the last few years, with the TB infection rates in England increasing from 8.5 per 100,000 population in 2023 to 9.5 per 100,000 in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst 81.5% of cases were in people born outside the UK, there was an increase in both UK-born and non UK-born populations. The infection continues to be associated with deprivation and more common in large urban areas, with the largest increases in TB infection rates in 2024 were located in London and West Midlands.

Tuberculosis (TB) cases in England have increased by 13%. | AFP via Getty Images

Dr Esther Robinson, Head of the TB Unit at UKHSA, said: “TB remains a serious public health issue in England.

“The infection is preventable and curable. If you have moved to England from a country where TB is more common, please be aware of the symptoms of TB so you can get promptly tested and treated through your GP surgery.

“Not every persistent cough, along with a fever, is caused by flu or COVID-19. A cough that usually has mucus and lasts longer than 3 weeks can be caused by a range of other issues, including TB. Please speak to your GP if you think you could be at risk.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is tuberculosis?

TB is a bacteria infection that usually affects the lungs. It is the world’s leading cause of death from a single infectious agent and can easily spread through close contact with someone who is infected and has active symptoms.

TB is often thought of as a Victorian disease, but cases have been steadily growing in the UK, with latest figures from the UKHSA showing a 13% rise in England, continuing an upward trend over the last few years.

What are the symptoms of tuberculosis?

Tuberculosis (TB) is an infection that affects the lungs, it can be treated with antibiotics, however if left untreated can become serious. Symptoms of TB usually come on gradually, they can include:

a cough that lasts more than three weeks – you may cough up mucus (phlegm) or mucus with blood in it

feeling tired or exhausted

a high temperature or night sweats

loss of appetite

weight loss

feeling generally unwell

Tuberculosis patients from St. Thomas' Hospital rest in their beds in the open air by the River Thames in May, 1936. | Getty Images

If TB has spread to another part of your body such as your lymph nodes, bones or brain, you may also have other symptoms, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

swollen glands

body aches and pains

swollen joints or ankles

tummy or pelvic pain

constipation

dark or cloudy pee

a headache

being sick

feeling confused

a stiff neck

a rash on the legs, face or other part of the body

If you have TB in your body with symptoms, this is called active TB, however, sometimes you will have no symptoms, this is called latent TB.

Is there a vaccine for TB?

There is a vaccine for TB called the BCG vaccine, which used to be offered to all school children aged 10 to 14 until 2005. The vaccine is no longer routinely given as part of the NHS vaccination schedule but is still offered to people who at higher risk of catching TB or who are at risk of becoming seriously ill.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of Tuberculosis and if you’re eligible for the BCG on NHS.UK.