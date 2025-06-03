Former airman from Shefford goes down memory lane with visit to landmark attraction

A resident living at a Shefford home who served as an airman in the Royal Air Force went on a trip down memory as he visited an iconic tourist attraction.

Raymond ‘Ray’ Bloomfield lives at MHA Oak Manor and went on a short trip to The Shuttleworth Collection and Garden to take a look at some vintage aircrafts and vehicles.

The Seize the Day initiative encourages residents to re-experience activities or events from the past or to do something they would like to do for the first time.

Ray was accompanied by fellow resident Jean Proudlove and activity coordinators Lydia Endersby and Kelly Carter.

MHA Oak Manor, in Harvest Rise, provides residential and dementia care for 64 residents.

Speaking after the visit Lydia said: “The visit to Shuttleworth was amazing and one that both Ray and Jean really enjoyed. We are very lucky to be located so close to such a great attraction and it's somewhere we have been before with other residents.

“When we came before, Ray wasn't living with us, so when his family mentioned his past to us, we were very keen to bring him here.

“We explored everything from vintage coaches and classic cars to bikes and buses – and even got to watch one of the historic planes take to the skies ahead of this weekend’s military air show.

“Ray was really in his element, he's usually a very quiet person but seeing all the vintage aircrafts and figures brought out a difference in him. He was picking out all the different aircrafts and mentioned his favourite was the Tiger Moth.

“We received some lovely feedback from his family, who mentioned he was still talking about the visit after we had come back. It was a lovely trip, and one that I'm sure we will do again.”

