Brook Cottages – close to the A1 north of the Black Cat roundabout – have now been dismantled.

National Highways bought the listed buildings in August 2023 to make way for the £950 million road project and have worked with Historic England and Bedford Borough Council to evaluate the historical significance and structural condition of the property.

Before demotion, these items were removed by hand:

Bread oven door

Brook Cottages has stood near Wyboston since the 18th century (Picture: National Highways)

Structural beams

Two fireplace lintels

Internal fixtures and fittings

National Highways will now press ahead with the construction of the new link between the A421 eastbound carriageway and the A1 northbound carriageway.