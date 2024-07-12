Listed cottages near Wyboston now dismantled as part of A1 revamp
Brook Cottages – close to the A1 north of the Black Cat roundabout – have now been dismantled.
National Highways bought the listed buildings in August 2023 to make way for the £950 million road project and have worked with Historic England and Bedford Borough Council to evaluate the historical significance and structural condition of the property.
Before demotion, these items were removed by hand:
Bread oven door
Structural beams
Two fireplace lintels
Internal fixtures and fittings
National Highways will now press ahead with the construction of the new link between the A421 eastbound carriageway and the A1 northbound carriageway.
