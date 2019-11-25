Bedford Christmas Tree Festival hopes to hit the right notes with musical theme

This festive season is going to prove a tree-mendous effort for groups and charities in the town.

As 73 trees are going to be decorated on the theme of the popular Christmas song The Twelve Days of Christmas at the Christmas Tree Festival.

Christmas Tree Festival

Charities, schools, businesses and groups will fill St Paul's church, Bedford, during the first week of December.

This is your chance to see how individuals and groups reflect this popular Christmas song, or amusing variations on the theme.

And you can even vote in The People's Choice for your favourite tree. The winning one will receive a trophy.

30 school and community choirs will provide a daily programme of festive music too.

Christmas Tree Festival

The annual evening concert among the sparkling trees on Friday, December 6 will be another delight. The Philharmonia Players Cello Quartet will perform works by Bach, Fauré, Rodriguez, Paganini. Tickets cost £17.50, which include mulled wine and a mince pie, are available from Penny Flack on 01234 783181, St Paul’s Church 01234 340161 or at www.bedfordhospitalcharity.org.uk.

Opening the festival on Wednesday, December 4 at 10am will be Bedford Pipe Band and Wixams Academy.

The festival is in aid of St Paul's church and Bedford Hospital Charity & Friends and is now sponsored by Jayne Beard Associates in memory of Jayne who was a former Chairman of the Hospital Charity.

Come and enjoy a wonderful visit to this magical setting and help us beat last year's record of £13,000 shared between the two charities.

The festival, which raised £13,000 for charity last year, is open December 4-8 at St Paul's church, St Paul's Square. For more details, call 01234 340163 or visit https://bedfordhospitalcharity.org.uk, https://www.facebook.com/bedfordchristmastreefestival or www.stpaulschurchbedford.org.uk