BMW has officially unveiled the M3 Touring - the first ever estate version of its legendary M3 sporting saloon.

The practical performance model will make its dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where crowds will get their first glimpse of the car that the world has been waiting 36 years for.

The most obvious visual difference is, of course, the estate back end of the car, where you’ll find 500 litres of storage space - just like a regular 3 Series Touring. However, the rest of the car is also subtly different, measuring 85mm longer, 76mm wider and 4mm lower than the standard car and adorned with plenty of M Division aero features. These include larger air intakes, flared wheel arches, extended side skirts, a bespoke roof spoiler and a deep front splitter beneath the gloss black kidney grille.

Mixed-size wheels fill the arches, with 19-inch double-spoke rims at the front and 20-inchers at the rear. Standard fit are gloss black affairs but a bi-colour diamond effect can be added as an option.

The M3 Touring will be offered in a single Competition xDrive specification featuring all-wheel-drive and an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard - there is no manual option. Powering the car is a twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight six engine with 503bhp and 479lb ft of torque. BMW says that gives the M3 Touring a 0-62mph time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 155mph. An optional M Driver’s Package will allow this to be raised to 174mph.

Under the skin, the chassis, suspension and bracing have been specifically tuned for the estate body and a range of driving modes allow the owner to adjust suspension, drivetrain and engine settings for different driving conditions, including locking the car in rear-wheel-drive mode.

There are also track-focused software systems that will track your lap times and even analyse your drifting skills.

Inside, there are numerous M-specific design touches, while the leather-trimmed and heated M Sport seats fitted as standard feature multi-way adjustment. There is the option to replace these for M Carbon bucket seat. All cars get the latest BMW display array, featuring a curved 14.9-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument display.

Bringing the versatility of the standard Touring, the M3 features a 500-litre boot that can be expanded up to 1,510 litres. A powered tailgate with split opening is standard and powered folding of the 40:20:40 split rear seats is available as part of an options pack that also features rubberised anti-slip rails that rise up from the boot floor after the tailgate has been closed.