Going on a sleigh ride! Dunton Pre-school 2009

Dunton Pre-school children get festive in their 2009 production

These little stars were in the Arlesey Nursery nativity back in 2009

Featured schools are Arlesey Nursery, Dunton Pre-school, Lawnside Lower, Southlands Lower, John Donne Lower, Potton Lower, Roecroft Lower and Sutton Lower.

We've taken a dive into our archives to bring you these charming pictures from around a decade ago.

Do you recognise any of these little angels?