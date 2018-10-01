Console Corner: Strange Brigade review

Just Strange enough to work.

Strange Brigade might just be one of the most surprising titles of the year.

What it lacks in finesse it more than makes up for in charm with the ultra British theme great fun along the way. Damien Lucas, gaming columnist

Strange it certainly is, think Indiana Jones meets Scooby Doo and Tomb Raider with some Last of Us thrown in for good measure.

SB is a cooperative third-person shooter and that’s the key, the true essence of the game lies in the co-op action.

You take control of one of four characters from the Strange Brigade in the 1930s and fight against different mythological enemies while solving puzzles along the way following the archetypal colonial action-adventure storyboard.

You can team up with three other players against mummies, giant scorpions and minotaurs with plenty of customisation at your fingertips.

There is a great inventory of weapons available throughout the game and they can all be upgraded. You also use and activate various traps, such as spinning blades and spikes, to kill enemies.

Co-op play is Rebellion’s crowning achievement in this beautiful looking adventure with teamwork proving utterly satisfying.

The brilliant environments all add to the experience while the level difficulty and design truly encourages genuine close cooperation between players.

The game can feel a touch shallow at times and playing alone offers nothing like the same level of enjoyment and can be a real grind.

SB doesn’t quite execute everything to the same level of its excellent design.

That is the major disappointment but on the flip side it definitely leaves plenty of room for improvement and a desire for a sequel.

Stylish with many more pluses than minuses, SB breathes new life into a jaded genre and won’t disappoint. Bags of personality helps paper over a few cracks but I am certain this will not be the last we see of the Strange Brigade.