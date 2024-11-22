1 . Wetherby, Leeds

This charming Leeds town is home to the original Wetherby Whaler on Market Place, which was founded in 1989. The Frying Pan on North Street is also well worth a visit, boasting rave customer reviews on Google and Tripadvisor. And a stone's throw away, in the quaint village of Clifford, Clifford Fisheries is another top-rated chippy - hailed as "exceptional" by one customer. | James Hardisty