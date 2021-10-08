It's been said that curry is the new national dish of Great Britain - with millions consumed up and down the country every single week.

In fact, it's estimated curry houses contribute approximately £4.2 billion to the British economy.

To celebrate National Curry Week, we asked you to nominate your favourite Indian restaurants and takeaways.

And it didn't tikka long time for you to suggest which ones were second to naan.

National Curry Week ends on October 10 - so why not treat yourself this weekend?

The results are listed in no particular order.

1. Raj Villa - Arlesey High Street One reviewer said: "The food was absolutely tremendous, the aroma was amazing, the value for money was very good. The chef definitely is a very good cook"

2. Spice Lounge - Church Street, Langford One reviewer noted: "A really nice restaurant. The dishes we had were full of flavour old favourites. Everyone was very friendly and service excellent."

3. Biggles Lounge - Shortmead Street, Biggleswade A happy reviewer wrote: "Absolutely amazing! Went for my birthday the food was divine, the interior was beautiful and the staff were the kindest on the planet."

4. Raj Bengal - Hitchin Street, Biggleswade One happy customer wrote: "My regular takeaway option - friendly staff, good selection, always been quick for me"