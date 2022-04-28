Take a look around this Arlesey pub as it reopens following major refurbishment

The Arlesey pub has been given a makeover thanks to a joint investment from pub owner Greene King Pub Partners and new licensee Hertfields – a local pub and events company run by Steve Birch.

Hertfields already runs two pubs nearby in Hertfordshire, with the White Horse being its first in Bedfordshire.

As part of its makeover, The White Horse has been completely redecorated both internally and externally.

And improvements have also been made in the garden, with utilities added to facilitate events and so a new garden bar can be built ahead of the summer.

The pub now serves an impressive range of beers and other drinks including Birra Moretti and Beavertown Neck Oil, plus up to four Real Ales. It also serves a wide range of gins and other spirits, along with wines, non-alcoholic drinks and a variety of soft drinks.

Hertfields plans further investment in the pub by introducing food, improving the car park and building a new kid’s play area and garden bar.

Steve Birch, founder of Hertfields and licensee for The White Horse, said: “We’re so excited to invest in and reopen The White Horse and give Arlesey a great new pub.

“Working with Greene King Pub Partners, we have invested in the pub to give it a new lease of life. It really is looking fantastic.

“We are a local pub company, running two other pubs within a 20-minute drive of The White Horse. We know the local area and what people want from their local pub. The White Horse is a great fit for us and our growing business.”

Andy Turner, Business Development Manager at Greene King Pub Partners, said: “Steve and the team at Hertfields are both experienced pub operators and local to the area. That means the people of Arlesey are going to get a brilliantly run pub by people who understand what they want from a local pub. The White Horse is in a good pair of hands and I look forward to working with Steve and the team at Hertfields!”

