Vintage Tea Room complete with Grade II listed cottage near Biggleswade for sale

By Olga Norford
Published 19th Jun 2024, 10:24 BST
The Vintage Tea Room is a hidden gem nestling in the picturesque village of SouthillThe Vintage Tea Room is a hidden gem nestling in the picturesque village of Southill
The Vintage Tea Room is a hidden gem nestling in the picturesque village of Southill
If you love an afternoon tea this popular Vintage Tea Room in Southill could be a match made in heaven.

It’s up for sale – along with a Grade II listed three-bedroom cottage with planning permission to offer B&B facilities.

The thriving business is a hidden gem located in the beautiful village of Southill on the Whitbread Estate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s based at the picturesque old Post Office premises on the High Street which also doubles as a small store for the village.

Normally open all year round, the vintage tea room has become a popular venue for special occasions including anniversaries, birthdays, or even a small wedding reception. Easy access parking is available on the road.

Frequented by many cycling groups, there is also triathlon bike racking available. The premises also has a large barn currently used for storage but could be converted to provide a private rental space.

The asking price is available on request from selling agents Businessesforsale.com. It’s being offered on a leasehold basis.