Vintage Tea Room complete with Grade II listed cottage near Biggleswade for sale
It’s up for sale – along with a Grade II listed three-bedroom cottage with planning permission to offer B&B facilities.
The thriving business is a hidden gem located in the beautiful village of Southill on the Whitbread Estate.
It’s based at the picturesque old Post Office premises on the High Street which also doubles as a small store for the village.
Normally open all year round, the vintage tea room has become a popular venue for special occasions including anniversaries, birthdays, or even a small wedding reception. Easy access parking is available on the road.
Frequented by many cycling groups, there is also triathlon bike racking available. The premises also has a large barn currently used for storage but could be converted to provide a private rental space.
The asking price is available on request from selling agents Businessesforsale.com. It’s being offered on a leasehold basis.