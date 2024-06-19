Vintage Tea Room complete with Grade II listed cottage near Biggleswade for sale

The Vintage Tea Room is a hidden gem nestling in the picturesque village of Southill

If you love an afternoon tea this popular Vintage Tea Room in Southill could be a match made in heaven.

It’s up for sale – along with a Grade II listed three-bedroom cottage with planning permission to offer B&B facilities.

The thriving business is a hidden gem located in the beautiful village of Southill on the Whitbread Estate.

It’s based at the picturesque old Post Office premises on the High Street which also doubles as a small store for the village.

Normally open all year round, the vintage tea room has become a popular venue for special occasions including anniversaries, birthdays, or even a small wedding reception. Easy access parking is available on the road.

Frequented by many cycling groups, there is also triathlon bike racking available. The premises also has a large barn currently used for storage but could be converted to provide a private rental space.