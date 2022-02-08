Central Beds house buyers fork out £15k more on average - and these are the most expensive areas

Buyers had to fork out £15,000 more for homes in Central Bedfordshire last year, according to new figures which also reveal the most expensive neighbourhoods in the area.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which prevented house sales during the first lockdown, coupled with stamp duty holidays, has boosted the housing market across the UK since the world opened back up in 2020.

Office for National Statistics data shows the median house price hit £325,000 in Central Bedfordshire in the year to June – an increase of £15,000 compared to the previous 12 months.

House prices have increased

House prices were also above pre-pandemic levels, with the average standing at £315,000 in the year to June 2019.

The median – the middle number in a series – is used to ensure the figures are not skewed by extreme highs or lows.

These neighbourhoods in Central Bedfordshire recorded the highest median house prices in the year to June:

And three of the top five Central Beds areas are in Chronicle Country:

Blunham, Caldecote and Broom: £430,000 – up from £380,000

Clifton, Meppershall and Stondon: £388,000 – rising from £325,000

Stotfold: £384,000 – up from £379,000

The others were Eaton Bray, Whipsnade and Holywell and Westoning, Harlington and Silsoe

The figures also show the number of homes sold in Central Bedfordshire rose year-on-year, from 4,693 to 5,040.

Across England, residential property sales increased by 10% to 761,067.

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser of economic forecasting group EY Item Club, said while Government measures such as the stamp duty holiday brought forward house purchases last year, the market could be set to change.

He said: “The prospect of a series of interest rate rises by the Bank of England in 2022 will translate into higher mortgage rates.

“And cost of living pressures faced by households from rising inflation and taxes mean fewer people will be able to afford to borrow the necessary amount they need to buy at higher mortgage rates.”

But Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said mortgages are still competitively priced, meaning buyers will continue to “take the plunge”.

Nicky Stevenson, managing director at estate agent group Fine & Country, said with most agents still struggling to find enough homes to meet demand, the financial pressures were unlikely to have a “significant” impact on the market.