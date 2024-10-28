Grand Union complete 45 new homes in Upper Caldecote

Local housing provider, Grand Union Housing Group, has celebrated the completion of 45 new homes at their Woodlands View scheme in the village of Upper Caldecote, Bedfordshire.

The 23 homes for social rent, including one and two bedroomed wheelchair accessible bungalows, and 23 two, three and four bedroomed homes for shared ownership, were built in partnership with Snowdon Homes with funding from Homes England

Dave Lakin, Director of Development & Commercial, said: “The site, a former plant centre, was originally bought with permission for 35 homes, but an additional 10 homes were added as rural exception units.

“As part of our environmentally responsible approach, when we demolished the buildings that were here previously, we re-used some of the items for our carbon literacy project and some in our sheltered schemes as part of gardening projects.

Aerial view of the Woodlands View site at Upper Caldecote

“We were also delighted to gift local residents with two benches for the area. One is a wheelchair accessible picnic table; the other is in memory of Steve Benson, former Chair of the Grand Union Board, who passed away earlier this year. We were pleased that Steve’s wife Marian, daughter Charlotte and granddaughter Amelia, could join us and other invited guests from Central Bedfordshire Council, architects and building consultants at our recent event to show stakeholders our completed homes.”

Grand Union currently provides homes for more than 27,000 people across Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire and Hertfordshire. The organisation will merge with Longhurst Group in December to become one of the largest housing associations in the region, managing 37,000 homes.