Here’s how to get fang-tastic treats near Biggleswade this Hallowe'en for free

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As spooky season approaches, a housebuilder is giving away free Hallowe’en packs for local children

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the countdown to Halloween on, Redrow South Midlands is inviting local families to visit its Stone Hill Meadow development, in Lower Stondon, between Friday (October 18) and Wednesday, October 31 to collect a spook-tacular pack of Hallowe’en freebies.

The fang-tastic goodie bags* include a witches’ hats, scary stickers, Halloween-themed temporary tattoos, toy spiders and – in true Hallowe’en fashion, plenty of eatable treats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Newman, sales director at Redrow South Midlands, said: “Each year Hallowe’en becomes a bigger event in the calendar and grows in popularity – especially among Bedfordshire’s youngest members of the community. That’s why this year, we’re giving away Hallowe’en packs to ensure everyone is able to have a gourd time as they head out trick or treating.

Local children can pick up a spooky Halloween pack from Redrow’s Stone Hill Meadow this month

“Alongside the packs, our boo-tiful show homes will be open for those in the market to take a look around and see what life could be like at Stone Hill Meadow – minus the skeletons in the closet!”

Located just 2.5 miles from Henlow, and with Letchworth Garden City, Bedford and Luton all within a 30-minute drive, Stone Hill Meadow offers village surroundings combined with a well-connected location, making it perfectly placed for first-time buyers, growing families and downsizers alike. There are direct trains from Luton to London St. Pancras in less than 30 minutes, and a fantastic commuter service is also available from Arlesey Train Station, which is just four miles away.

For more information about Redrow South Midlands, visit redrow.co.uk/locations/south-midlands or call 01604 653315.

*Hallowe’en packs available while stocks last.