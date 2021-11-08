The garden at the show home

Homebuyers are being given the chance to make some big savings - as a show home goes on sale.

The show home at David Wilson Homes' Stotfold Park development is now available, and offers more than £30,000 in savings including integrated appliances, granite worktops, flooring and fitted wardrobes throughout the property.

The detached five-bedroom home has an open plan kitchen that leads into a large garden through a pair of French doors.

The upstairs of the show home has four double bedrooms, two with ensuites, a single bedroom and a family bathroom.

There is also room for up to four cars with a detached double garage and driveway parking.

Stotfold Park is welcoming visitors to look at the Manning style property.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “The Manning style show home is a perfect family home that is offering huge savings and bonuses.

The show home living room

“The home also offers buyers the ease of being able to move into their dream home without worrying about sorting their appliances and flooring and they can move straight in.”

Stotfold Park, located on Taylors Road, now only has only four homes left and buyers are encouraged to act quickly if they want to secure their spot at this established community in Bedfordshire.