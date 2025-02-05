Local students cut ribbon to celebrate launch of Brook Gardens Development in Potton

Children from Potton Primary School at the ribbon cutting event for Brook Gardens

Tilia Homes celebrated a significant milestone at its new Brook Gardens development in Potton, Bedfordshire, with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring local primary school students.

Nine Year 6 pupils from Potton Primary School were recently invited to officially open the show home, marking the formal launch of this exciting new community. The ceremony highlighted Tilia Homes' commitment to fostering strong community ties as they unveiled their latest development.

Gary Cranfield, Head of Sales at Tilia Homes, expressed his enthusiasm about the event:

"Having the Potton Primary School students participate in our ribbon-cutting ceremony was a truly special moment. It underscores our dedication to building not just homes, but a thriving community. We're excited to see Brook Gardens become an integral part of Potton, offering high-quality, sustainable living options for a variety of homebuyers."

The Selsdon show home at Brook Gardens in Potton, Bedfordshire

Following the ribbon-cutting, Tilia Homes hosted a launch weekend to prospective buyers and the local community, showcasing their impressive show home, The Selsdon. This 4-bedroom detached property exemplifies the quality and craftsmanship that will be featured throughout the 97-home development.

Brook Gardens offers a diverse range of properties, including 2-, 3-, and 4-bedroom homes, 2-bedroom bungalows, and self-build plots. Designed with sustainability in mind, all homes feature energy-efficient Air Source Heat Pumps, with select properties also benefiting from solar panels. This commitment to eco-friendly living further highlights Tilia Homes’ dedication to building sustainable communities.

Located in the charming market town of Potton, Brook Gardens combines contemporary living with a picturesque countryside setting. The development's excellent transport links to London and Cambridge, along with its proximity to local amenities, make it an attractive option for families, first-time buyers, and downsizers alike.

For more information about Brook Gardens or to book a viewing of The Selsdon show home, please visit www.tiliahomes.co.uk or contact the Tilia Homes sales team directly on 01767 570140.