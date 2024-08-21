This house has a guide price of £2,250,000 (Picture courtesy of Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford)This house has a guide price of £2,250,000 (Picture courtesy of Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford)
This house has a guide price of £2,250,000 (Picture courtesy of Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford)

This 19th century house near Biggleswade which sits on 6.5 acres has been given a mega extension

By Clare Turner
Published 21st Aug 2024, 17:20 BST
If you like your houses to mix contemporary with a nod to the past, the search is over.

This gorgeous six-bed house in Bedford Road, Northill, has loads of space and has been sympathetically restored, refurbished and extended.

It’s got the price tag to match though – and is on the market with Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford, with a guide price of £2,250,000 – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

The original property dates back to the late 19th century – constructed in a Jacobean style – with a a two-storey extension at the rear completed in 2020.

The grounds of Homewood Lodge extend to approximately 6.55 acres and the house – wow, the house. That’s something else. Think open-plan living downstairs plus a second kitchen (you know, just in case you lose the other one).

Upstairs, there are two separate staircases, six bedrooms and six bathrooms. Now, where did I put that lottery ticket?

The house is entered by a newly designed, centrally positioned main entrance, styled to blend both the traditional and contemporary

1. Entrance hall

The house is entered by a newly designed, centrally positioned main entrance, styled to blend both the traditional and contemporary Photo: Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford

The bespoke, handmade kitchen has solid wood doors. There is a large island with Bianco Eclipse granite work surface and a solid oak breakfast bar. The kitchen extends through to the dining/family area, overlooking the terraced garden area

2. Kitchen

The bespoke, handmade kitchen has solid wood doors. There is a large island with Bianco Eclipse granite work surface and a solid oak breakfast bar. The kitchen extends through to the dining/family area, overlooking the terraced garden area Photo: Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford

The newly refurbished kitchen/breakfast room has created a light open plan space, with a high part vaulted ceiling and inset electric Velux skylights with rain sensors, and a beautiful gable end window with views over the rear garden

3. Kitchen

The newly refurbished kitchen/breakfast room has created a light open plan space, with a high part vaulted ceiling and inset electric Velux skylights with rain sensors, and a beautiful gable end window with views over the rear garden Photo: Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford

In conjunction with the extension, careful attention has been given to creating a large open plan space, with large sliding doors which extend the room out on to the newly laid terrace

4. Family room

In conjunction with the extension, careful attention has been given to creating a large open plan space, with large sliding doors which extend the room out on to the newly laid terrace Photo: Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford

