This 19th century house near Biggleswade which sits on 6.5 acres has been given a mega extension

This gorgeous six-bed house in Bedford Road, Northill, has loads of space and has been sympathetically restored, refurbished and extended.

It’s got the price tag to match though – and is on the market with Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford, with a guide price of £2,250,000 – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

The original property dates back to the late 19th century – constructed in a Jacobean style – with a a two-storey extension at the rear completed in 2020.

The grounds of Homewood Lodge extend to approximately 6.55 acres and the house – wow, the house. That’s something else. Think open-plan living downstairs plus a second kitchen (you know, just in case you lose the other one).

Upstairs, there are two separate staircases, six bedrooms and six bathrooms. Now, where did I put that lottery ticket?

Entrance hall The house is entered by a newly designed, centrally positioned main entrance, styled to blend both the traditional and contemporary

Kitchen The bespoke, handmade kitchen has solid wood doors. There is a large island with Bianco Eclipse granite work surface and a solid oak breakfast bar. The kitchen extends through to the dining/family area, overlooking the terraced garden area

Kitchen The newly refurbished kitchen/breakfast room has created a light open plan space, with a high part vaulted ceiling and inset electric Velux skylights with rain sensors, and a beautiful gable end window with views over the rear garden

Family room In conjunction with the extension, careful attention has been given to creating a large open plan space, with large sliding doors which extend the room out on to the newly laid terrace