This 19th century house near Biggleswade which sits on 6.5 acres has been given a mega extension

This gorgeous six-bed house in Bedford Road, Northill, has loads of space and has been sympathetically restored, refurbished and extended.
It’s got the price tag to match though – and is on the market with Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford, with a guide price of £2,250,000 – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove
The original property dates back to the late 19th century – constructed in a Jacobean style – with a a two-storey extension at the rear completed in 2020.
The grounds of Homewood Lodge extend to approximately 6.55 acres and the house – wow, the house. That’s something else. Think open-plan living downstairs plus a second kitchen (you know, just in case you lose the other one).
Upstairs, there are two separate staircases, six bedrooms and six bathrooms. Now, where did I put that lottery ticket?
