Win a share of Biggleswade housebuilder’s £12,000 community fund

Local housebuilder’s community fund closes on Friday 6 September – it’s the last chance for charities and local organisations in Biggleswade to apply for a share of £12,000.

Redrow South Midlands, which is currently building new homes across Bedfordshire, has created the £12,000 community fund to support as many local groups, organisations and charities as possible – but you’ll have to be quick, entries close at midnight on 6th September 2024.

There’s no cause too small, so whether funds are required for art supplies to help local Brownies to get creative, a search and rescue team in need of new lifejackets, or a local children’s group wishing to go on their first ever camp out, Redrow South Midlands’ initiative can help.

The initiative, which started in 2019, aims to help local organisations with specific donations and give them the tools they need to continue to thrive. So far Redrow South Midlands has donated a total of £40,000 to winners including Friends for Life Bedfordshire, a charity that reduces social isolation in the elderly.

Redrow Charity donation to Thomas’s Fund. Shelley Thomas and Esther Mitchell

Andrew Newman, Sales Director at Redrow South Midlands, said: “As we approach the final few weeks of this year’s community fund entries, we’re doing one final call for local groups and charities to let us know how Redrow can help.

“Whether it’s new tents for a local scout group for an upcoming trip or much needed resources for a local school ahead of the new term – whoever you are, we want to hear from you. This way we will be able to give groups and charities the items they really need to continue their great work.

“We’re looking forward to hearing how we can help people across Biggleswade and the surrounding areas.”

The fund will close at midnight on 6th September 2024.

For further details on how to apply, please visit: redrow.co.uk/south-midlands-community-fund

Bedfordshire is a well-connected location, with accessible transport links to London for busy commuters, and with a choice of three, four and five-bedroom homes, it’s perfect for those with growing families. Redrow South Midlands is currently building at Pilgrims Chase, on Sundon Road, Leestone Park in Leighton Buzzard and Stonehill Meadow in Lower Stondon.

For more information about Redrow developments across Bedfordshire, visit redrow.co.uk/locations/south-midlands or call 01604 653315.