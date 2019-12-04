Lidl set to launch the ultimate Christmas pizza this week

We're not telling porkies, the pigs in blankets pizza is here.

Hugely popular supermarket chain Lidl says it is now officially acceptable to eat pizza at Christmas thanks to its brand new Pigs in Blanket Festive Pizza.

Lidl

The pizza will cost just £3.29 and will be available in store from tomorrow (Thursday December 5).

The new addition is described as a 'delicious stoned-baked sourdough base pizza topped with a rich Mediterranean style tomato sauce, red onions, cranberry sauce and of course, pigs in blankets'.

Lidl’s inventive Christmas trimmings doesn’t stop there however, as the retailer is also launching six additional blanket inspired bites.

The range will include a Yard long Pig In Blanket and Deluxe 6 RSPCA Outdoor Bred British Pork Stuffing Parcels as well as Chicken in Blankets.