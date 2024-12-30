Mystery Bedfordshire man celebrates becoming a EuroMillions millionaire
The mystery man – who we only know as Mr H from Bedfordshire – landed the £1,000,000 prize in the special EuroMillions Millionaire Maker draw on November 22 but the details have only just been released.
Mr H, who played via the National Lottery website, has become one of over nine million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “Wow, we are so excited for Mr H, who has landed a fantastic million-pound win. Huge congratulations.”
