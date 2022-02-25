Here are the 10 most expensive streets in the Biggleswade area according to the experts

The Biggleswade area's ten priciest streets to buy a home have been revealed after home sales specialists Property Solvers analysed sales in the area over the last five years.

Looking at streets that have sold three or more properties since 2016, the company tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the SG18 postcode.

According to the Property Solvers data three properties on High Road in Broom sold for an average of £715,000.

Northill Road in Ickwell had three properties that sold for an average of £674,666, while four in Ashby Court, Langford, sold for an average of £647,500.

Some of the cheapest streets include Gladstone Close in Biggleswade where four properties sold for an average of £110,000, Biggleswade High Street where four properties sold for an average of £141,875) and Victoria Court in Back Street, Biggleswade, where eight properties sold for an average of £143,500.

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Tompions End sold for £1,300,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £140,000 and under on Crowther Court."

Pictures show the approximate location and do not depict the sold homes.

1. High Road - Broom 3 properties sold for an average of £715,000 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Northill Road - Ickwell 3 properties sold for an average of £674,666 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Ashby Court - Langford 4 properties sold for an average of £647,500 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Warden Road - Ickwell 3 properties sold for an average of £643,333 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales