New nature reserve in Central Bedfordshire set to open next year

The Greensand Trust has taken over management of Clophill Lakes and will establish the site as a new nature reserve which will open next year.

While the charity carries out work over the next 18 months, there will be no public access other than via the existing public right of way - this is to minimise disturbance to sensitive habitats.

Clophill Lakes is the site of a former Fuller’s Earth quarry worked by Laporte until production ceased in 2000 and the site has remained effectively closed to the public since then.

Clophill Lakes

Yesterday Bedford Today revealed how Hayfield Homes is building 50 eco-efficient homes near the nature reserve.

Greensand Trust chief executive Gill Welham said: “We are delighted to take on this exciting opportunity to safeguard and develop access to Clophill Lakes and add it to our portfolio of local green spaces we manage to improve understanding and enjoyment for the benefit of everyone."

The charity has launched the Clophill Lakes Nature Reserve Appeal to grant providers, businesses and the public to help support the area – donations can be made here