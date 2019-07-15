Pictures give first look at stunning new waterside holiday homes at popular resort on border of Bucks and Northamptonshire

Cosgrove Park has revealed images of what it describes as an 'exciting new 2019 waterside development' called Kingfisher Bay.

Cosgrove Park is a private holiday park located on the Northamptonshire/Buckinghamshire border set in 180 acres of lakes, rivers and beautiful countryside.

The holiday homes on the development overlook Kingfisher Lake with beautiful views of Cosgrove Park.

The brand-new ABI holiday homes range in price from £64,995 to £149,995, each with their own double space parking and large garden.

A spokesman for Cosgrove Park said: "Owners and their guests are sure to have a very special holiday home that they'll love spending time in!"

Family owned and run for three generations, the park provides an environment for customers and guests to take part in a host of activities and events included in the price of their stay.

Included in the membership fees are over 80 activities and events ranging from arts and crafts, fishing lessons and live acts to fun days.

There is also a heated outdoor swimming pool, sauna, jacuzzi, powerboat rides, sailing, pedalos, paddle boarding, off road buggies and much more.

Bowling other Buy a Photo

There are plenty of activities on offer other Buy a Photo

Glamping other Buy a Photo

Lakeside Bistro other Buy a Photo

View more