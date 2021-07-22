Lockdown has been tough - but to celebrate a return to exploring nature RSPB The Lodge nature reserve and gardens in Sandy is inviting families to enjoy a Big Wild Summer.

Through the school holiday, the attraction will be holding a series of fun, nature-themed activities.

From its wild play area, to minibeast safaris, activity trails, and more, RSPB The Lodge nature reserve and gardens has something to help the whole family spend time together, reconnect with nature, and make happy memories outdoors once more.

Youngsters aged four to 11 can enjoy the reserve's Minibeast Safari, and discover the bugs, beetles and beasties living in the undergrowth.

Families can also explore the Big Wild Summer Family Trails at RSPB The Lodge.

The Big Wild Summer Activity Pack, which costs £3.50, is full of things to find and listen out for on the trail.

There are also fun things visitors can do when they stop for lunch or get home, plus a pencil, certificate for completing the trail and 10 per cent off in the RSPB shop in-store or online - where you could pick up your own bug hotel, nestbox, bird feeder or even some wildflower seeds to attract butterflies.

Vincent Wright, Visitor Experience Manager at RSPB The Lodge Nature Reserve and Gardens said: “We’re excited to welcome families back to RSPB The Lodge nature reserve and gardens for a summer of fun, nature-themed activities, after a really challenging year for everyone.

"With our exciting range of Big Wild Summer events, and our shop, we can provide a fantastic day out connecting with wildlife and having fun outdoors together.”

As everyone is keen to get back out into their favourite places in nature or discover new ones on staycation, the RSPB is encouraging people to visit their nature reserves and the countryside responsibly this summer holidays.

Vincent added: “As we all return to the countryside, we’re asking visitors to help our ground nesting birds and other wildlife by watching their step.

"Over half of England’s most threatened breeding birds nest on or near the ground, and our nature reserves are a safe space for many of them along with other vulnerable wildlife.

"We’re reminding visitors to please follow the Countryside Code and additional guidance at individual sites to Respect, Protect and Enjoy the outdoor spaces they love.