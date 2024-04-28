Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And while it's no massive hardship, it's nice if video storage is also built in. Another bonus is if it can be powered without my having to bring it back in to charge intermittently. That's why the dual lens EZVIZ EP3x Pro caught my eye. For me, it’s the doorbell equivalent of an all-inclusive holiday. You pay upfront, and then virtually all is included.

So firstly, what's the 'dual lens' all about? Well, and here's yet another plus, as well as being able to see who's at your door via the 2K forward-facing lens main camera with its wide 162° field of view, there's also a 1080p bottom camera, allowing you to see any delivered packages on the doorstep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It offers fantastic vision, complex detection features, and is a kit that can be set up with virtually nothing else to consider as it comes with the aforementioned free built-in 32GB eMMC storage capacity and uses the included solar panel to run on green, non-stop energy.

The EZVIZ EP3x Pro Video Doorbell

With its two different viewing cameras the EP3x Pro features smart human motion and package detection too so will recognise visitors and packages left on the doorstep but not passing animals or vehicles.

Its two-way-talk feature allows a homeowner to hear and speak to any visitors to instruct them where to leave a parcel or to ask a visitor to come back later. There's a voice changer too which allows your voice to be disguised for improved privacy and protection.

It is now easy to see who’s at the door vividly in 2K video, even when there is no outdoor lighting and is pitch black outside. The EP3x Pro uses a built-in LED to illuminate the front of the property and delivers colourful night vision so any unwanted visitors can be seen clearly and identified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The battery-powered EP3x Pro can be stuck to any front door so no expensive installation or a DIY project required and will run continuously on green power by using the included solar panel.

The EZVIZ EP3x Pro Video Doorbell comes complete with its own bespoke solar panel for hassle-free green charging

While, as I said earlier, I didn't want to have to go entirely through my brickwork, I did a bit of drilling in the outer brick to secure the two devices for extra security, though a sticky-pad attachment is also included. There is also the option to hardwire the doorbell for power if you prefer of course.

Unlike other video doorbell brands where a user needs to purchase an SD card or pay for expensive Cloud storage, the EP3x Pro is embedded with a 32 GB eMMC storage capacity which means it can store up to 6 months of video history based on the recording of 10 minutes of activities every day.

According to EZVIZ the EP3x Pro is made to endure even the harshest weather, be that rain or snow with its IP rating of IP65. Additionally, it can make the most of the battery power and stay steadily connected to any home internet, thanks to the low-power Wi-Fi protocol. In case the doorbell is forcibly removed, a sharp alarm will sound, and a mobile alert will be instantly sent. What’s more, the EP3x Pro prohibits unauthorised use after theft, thanks to the account binding restriction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TIP: While the above is true, I added extra security by adding a block fixed with anti-tamper screws covering the consumer access/removal points of the two devices.

The EZVIZ EP3x Pro Video Doorbell and solar panel charger

So how do you see and hear the doorbell? Well firstly, you need to download the app, free from the Apple and Play Stores. It's then simply a case of connecting the app to your wifi, scanning the QR code on the device or the accompanying booklet, and hey presto, live shots and recorded footage are there in an instant.

When someone calls, or is indeed detected by the doorbell, your phone will ring with a ringtone of your choice, be it the traditional ding-dong or something more melodic from the vast array of chime choices.

You can then answer the door, of if out, see and speak with the caller via the app. Usual EZVIZ functions apply, including human shape detection, package detection, and detection area parameter choices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EZVIZ EP3X Pro video doorbell is available from Amazon for £129.99.

The EZVIZ SD7 Smart Home Screen, an all-round control centre for EZVIZ doorphones, doorbells and cameras

While I termed this a great ‘all-inclusive’ product, there is however no chime included with the doorbell, so if you want to hear a ding dong inside your home (other than on your phone) there are a couple of options.

Firstly, there's the compatible EZVIZ CH1 chime - again, use your phone's EZVIZ app to scan its QR code to connect it, pick your desired chime and you'll hear your deliveries and visitors every time.

Another way to hear your doorbell, and indeed to monitor all your EZVIZ devices, is via the EZVIZ SD7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This new compact wireless security monitor provides simple, straightforward management with its sleek, responsive touch monitor organising your security devices into one dashboard.

It easily integrates with EZVIZ Video doorphones, video doorbells, smart locks and smart home cameras and settings for each device can be easily customised here.

At a quick glance, users can see and communicate with a visitor at the door, can see if there are intruders outside the property or keep watch on a pet when at work.

The EZVIZ SD7 Smart Home Screen can be wall mounted or comes with its own stand for portability

Unlike many wired screens which require professional installation and being one of the very few wireless, battery powered security monitors on the market, the SD7 can be set up quickly with no wires to worry about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was able to connect the SD7 to my wifi in seconds and, within a few moments, could see my indoor EZVIZ TY2 camera, my outdoor EZVIZ CX3 camera, along with the EP3x Pro doorbell all appear for monitoring and playback on the stylish 7-inch IPS touch screen device alongside one another.

It can be wall mounted, placed on a shelf or can be a portable screen which can be carried around the home. Its intuitive interface makes its set-up very simple with no configuration or annoying device pairing required and up to 30 EZVIZ devices can be connected for a fully interconnected smart screen system.

The SD7 enables live view and video playback, two way talk, customisable settings to suit an individual’s preferences and additional remote control via the EZVIZ App. It has a refined, minimalist look with a glossy black finish which blends seamlessly into a home’s interior, contains a 4,600 mAh rechargeable battery and supports Type-C Charging.

It is available from Amazon for £129.99.

Other devices mentioned:

TY2 Smart Wifi Pan & Tilt Camera – available from Amazon for an offer price of £22.50

The EZVIZ C3X Dual-Lens Colour Night Vision Security Camera – available from Amazon for an offer price of £41.64