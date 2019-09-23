These 13 restaurants in Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Bedforshire and Oxfordshire are all recommended by the Michelin Guide
The Michelin Guide is widely considered the gastronomic bible of where to eat out – and there are a number of restaurants in the area surrounding Milton Keynes recommended by the 2019 edition of the famous guidebook.
Not all of these restaurants have the coveted Michelin Star, but all come highly recommended by the prestigious guide. Here are some of the top places to eat in the area.
1. Paris House, Woburn
Michelin say: "A beautiful mock-Tudor house built in Paris and reassembled in an idyllic parkland location; enjoy a drink on the terrace and watch the deer. Dishes reflect the chefs passion for Asian ingredients and are creative and complex with some challenging flavour combinations. The tasting menus are the way to go."
Michelin say: "A friendly community pub filled with heavy timbers; find a spot by the wood-burning stove in the cosy bar-lounge. Proper home-cooking relies on local, sustainable produce. Every Tuesday the menu changes for Village Night."
Michelin say: "Charming whitewashed pub with a rustic bar, a modern restaurant, a lovely garden and a bustling atmosphere. Menus change with the seasons but always feature 28-day aged Aberdeenshire steaks, dishes containing Mediterranean ingredients like Sicilian black olives, and a great selection of wines and cheeses."
Michelin say: "In Saxon times, shires were divided into hundreds for military and judicial purposes. This charming 17C inn keeps the concept alive by sourcing its produce from within its hundred. Great value dishes arrive in hearty portions, packed full of flavour and influences from Matts time at St John are clear to see. Modest bedrooms are continually being upgraded."