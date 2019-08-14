These 8 popular cruise ships failed their health inspections - ranking as unsatisfactory
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) carried out health inspections as part of their Vessel Sanitation Program.
They rank scores of 86 or higher as satisfactory scores, with scores of 85 or lower being rated as ‘NOT Satisfactory Scores’. The CDC website explains that ‘Inspections scores of 85 or lower are NOT satisfactory.’ These are 8 cruise ships that scored 85 or lower. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Carnival Fantasy
Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc. Inspected on 18 Jul 2019. Score: 77