Skyscrapers and historic buildings make for a striking view (photo: Elina Pasok)

Hotel Saint, The City of London

Why stay there?

To discover everything East End. Floor to ceiling windows give a privileged view of iconic modern buildings such as Sir Norman Foster’s ‘The Gherkin’, ‘The Cheesegrater’ and the Sky Garden at the ‘Walkie Talkie’ building at 20 Fenchurch Street. Discover St Paul’s Cathedral, Sir Christopher Wren’s masterpiece, climb the 311 steps up The Monument, a memorial to the Great Fire of London of 1666, cross the (formerly) ‘wobbly’ Millennium Bridge near St Paul’s and view iconic buildings of the Bank of England, the Old Bailey and the Guildhall.

Having two TVs is one way of reducing arguments (Elina Pasok)

The Tower of London is a fascinating place to wander for a few hours. It was once a zoo as well as a prison and palace.

What’s the hotel like?

Hotel Saint, with 267 rooms and suites, is one of the area’s newest independent hotels in a spectacular location in the heart of the historic Square Mile with its high-rise skyline and 800-year history. I was on a mother-and-daughter break to celebrate a milestone teenage birthday, so we spent a lot of time relaxing and spoiling ourselves with a glass of Moet or two. We were lucky enough to sample the Botolph Junior Suite on the 13th floor, allowing us to bask in views of the Gherkin, Sky Gardens and Tower Bridge. It had a lounge area with a sofa and two TVs to stop any arguments over what to watch! A Nespresso machine was really welcome for a morning wake up cuppa.

What makes it special?

Out and about in the East End (photo: Food Photography London)

The views and the service and especially the truly gorgeous and renowned Jin Bo Law – a breathtaking rooftop bar with panoramic views of the city on the 14th floor. As we sipped cocktails we felt like we’d just pulled off a big city deal and made millions as we chose from an extensive range of cocktails.

My choice? Just Peachy - a perfectly light and crisp mixture of Briottet Elderflower and Peach Liqueurs, lemon juice and London Essence Peach and Jasmine Soda.

Also try Quince Crush - a long drink with Grey Goose watermelon and basil vodka and Melonade liqueur, quince and fig puree, topped with cloudy apple juice with a dash of lemon.

A hidden gem of a bar and so, so glamorous.

A room at Hotel Saint (photo: Elina Pasok)

Eating out

We chose a special place to celebrate - Gloria, a trattoria inspired by Capri in the 1970s which is as gorgeous to look at as it is to eat in. The hosts took great care of us and the food was to die for with most ingredients sourced exclusively from top Italian suppliers. We had parma ham and also beef tartare tacos to start followed by lamb ragu which was insanely good and the best of all langoustine linguine. Gorgeous people all around.

Shopping

Spitalfields has an renowned market with individual shops and artisan food on offer; Shoreditch is gritty and artsy with great restaurants and cafes. Brick Lane is famous for its vintage shops and excellent curry houses.