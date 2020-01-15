Upper Caldecote woman's Christmas display raises hundreds for the Orangutan Appeal UK

A woman from Upper Caldecote lit up her house for the festive season and raised over £190 for the Orangutan Appeal UK.

Abigail Hope, of Biggleswade Road, got in the festive spirit by decorating her house and encouraged people to visit, and take selfies in the sleigh.

Abigail's Christmas display raised over 100 for charity

She has been putting on the Christmas display for several years and raises money for different organisations and charities each year.

She said: “In the past we have supported a dog’s rescue, and raised money for a school. We also do it at hallowe’en as well, it’s for the children really and they love it.

“I saw the charity on an advert last year and decided I wanted to support the Orangutan Appeal.

“We are just a small village, so to raise £196.46 is great, we had people donate in the cash box and online.

“We enjoy making the house look festive and it is a great way to raise money too.”

The Orangutan Appeal UK is a registered charity based in the south of England, dedicated to the rehabilitation and preservation of orangutans and the conservation of their habitat.