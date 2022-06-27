11-year-old boy seriously injured in collision near Stotfold

Beds Police are appealing for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses after an 11-year-old boy was seriously injured in a collision.

The boy is believed to have been riding an e-scooter in the area of Dickens Boulevard, Fairfield - near Stotfold - at around 7.15pm yesterday (Sunday), when he was involved in a collision with a blue Seat Ibiza.

He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

The driver of the Seat Ibiza remained at the scene and is assisting officers with the investigation.

Sergeant Timothy Davies, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: "I'd like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or either the vehicle or e-scooter in the moments leading up to the collision. In particular I'd like to hear from anyone with dashcam or CCTV/doorbell footage."