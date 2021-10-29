13 of the most haunted places in Bedfordshire

Bedfordshire is home to many a haunted location - and some have garnered a reputation as being particularly spooky.
Here we list the places that might just give you nightmares.
If you are hoping to experience a glimpse of supernatural activity this Hallowe'en, make sure you pay a visit to one of these notorious destinations.
1. Chicksands Priory
The ghost of a girl, known as Rosetta, has been seen on the 17th of the month. She is said to be searching for the body of her lover
2. The Higgins, Bedford
There have been sightings of several entities including a 1930s style man wearing a bowler hat, another man wearing a dark suit, and a stable boy who walks around the library
3. Houghton House, Ampthill
Sightings have a little girl standing in the doorway, while others have heard a horse-drawn coach pulling up
4. Ampthill Park
The park is said to be haunted by a ghostly knight. Those that have seen him claim he rides a horse down to the nearby stream, then disappears