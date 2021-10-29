A couple are terrified by a spectral apparition, circa 1880. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

13 of the most haunted places in Bedfordshire

From ghostly figures to the sounds of singing...

By The Newsroom
Friday, 29th October 2021, 1:59 pm
Updated Friday, 29th October 2021, 2:26 pm

Bedfordshire is home to many a haunted location - and some have garnered a reputation as being particularly spooky.

Here we list the places that might just give you nightmares.

If you are hoping to experience a glimpse of supernatural activity this Hallowe'en, make sure you pay a visit to one of these notorious destinations.

1. Chicksands Priory

The ghost of a girl, known as Rosetta, has been seen on the 17th of the month. She is said to be searching for the body of her lover

Photo Sales

2. The Higgins, Bedford

There have been sightings of several entities including a 1930s style man wearing a bowler hat, another man wearing a dark suit, and a stable boy who walks around the library

Photo Sales

3. Houghton House, Ampthill

Sightings have a little girl standing in the doorway, while others have heard a horse-drawn coach pulling up

Photo Sales

4. Ampthill Park

The park is said to be haunted by a ghostly knight. Those that have seen him claim he rides a horse down to the nearby stream, then disappears

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4