£1m Spread Eagle work ahead of schedule

Roadworks at the Spread Eagle junction are due to finish ahead of schedule, Suffolk County Council said this week.

The £1 million scheme, which started on September 4, could be completed at least three weeks ahead of the initial 25-week estimate.

Resurfacing and lining of the junction is due to take place over five nights from January 22, with finishing touches to ensure the traffic lights run effectively being made over up to five nights from January 29 and the new lights operating from February 1.

Outside of the overnight works the junction will remain open to traffic, with temporary four-way traffic lights in operation.

The Petticoat Lane closure will remain until February 19.

Cllr Jane Storey, deputy leader of Suffolk County Council, said: “It’s great that the work at the Spread Eagle junction will be completed ahead of schedule. I thank everyone for their patience while we have delivered these improvements.”