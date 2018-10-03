32 year old man dies after train incident in Arlesey

A man has died after being hit by a train at Arlesey this morning.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Arlesey railway station at 7am this morning after a report of a person being struck by a train.

“Colleagues from the ambulance service also attended, however, a 32-year-old man, from Bedfordshire, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed.

“This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

A statement from Thameslink said: “All lines have reopened between Peterborough and London Kings Cross, as Network Rail response staff and emergency services have now tended to the person who was hit by a train on the lines between Peterborough and Stevenage.

“However, train services running between these stations may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 45 minutes or revised as the service recovers.

“Disruption is currently expected until 12:30.

“You’re strongly advised to allow extra time for your journey this morning, check journey planners and speak with station staff.

“If you are at a station that does not have any staff, please press the help point for assistance.”