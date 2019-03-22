A Biggleswade teenager is hoping to feel the love with her first single

A Biggleswade teenager has her sights set on stardom this week with the release of her first single.

Georgia Carter, 16, is releasing her sing ‘Love You, tomorrow (Saturday).

The talented singer/songwriter is a multi-instrumentalist and plays the piano, cello and ukulele.

‘Love You’ is Georgia’s first single taken from her forthcoming EP self-penned, alongside songwriter/record producer Darren Martyn (Tom Zanetti/M.O) and Aaron Martyn (writer & artist) from DM Unsigned (Maisie Smith/Jess Folley).

Georgia said: “ I came to the studio, Darren and Aaron had already got a beat, some lyrics etc and I instantly fell in love with it.

“The connection I had with the whole concept was too strong not to pursue and so the song ‘Love You’ was created.

“The girl in the song has come to an incredibly difficult decision that she can’t seem to fall for this guy no matter how well he treats her.

“The song looks at a more unofficial side of love, a side many people experience but don’t talk about.”

Proud mum Jenny said: “At such a young age Georgia hoards so much talent with a humble and keen to learn mentality.”

‘Love You’ will be released on March 23 on all digital platforms via DM Unsigned/Levels/Warner Music.

BBC Introducing featured Georgia earlier this month on Three Counties Radio.