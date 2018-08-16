A level success for BMS students

Staff and students are once again celebrating outstanding A Level results at Bedford Modern School with a third of all students obtaining

three A grades or better.

MBTC BMS A levels

Whilst the proportion of students gaining C grades or above has fallen nationally, an impressive 51% of grades achieved by students at BMS were A* - A, up 6% from last year. A* grades have increased to a fantastic 17%, against a national average of just 8%, and more than 80% were A* - B.

Eryk Sokolowski received the highest grades in the School with four A*s in Chemistry, Physics, Maths and Further Maths securing him a highly

sought after place at the University of Cambridge to study Engineering.

He said: “I joined BMS in Year 10 and it is the best school I have ever been to with teachers who work hard to get you where you need to be

and are always there to support you.”

Top performing female student Lydia Clewlow obtained three A*s in Chemistry, Physics and Maths. She said: “I am so excited to start the

Chemical Engineering course at the University of Birmingham as it’s what I have always wanted to do. I’ve had a fantastic time in the Sixth Form at

BMS; there are so many extracurricular opportunities here and I loved being involved backstage in the theatre and playing in the orchestra. All

the teachers have been really supportive and I am really happy with my results.”

Not all students have chosen the university path, for example Amy Leaning has already begun an apprenticeship at award-winning Soaring

Falcon Accountancy. Amy has been at BMS since Year 3 and achieved a fantastic A*AA in DT, Business and Economics.

Headmaster Alex Tate said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to watch this year group grow and develop during the past 12 months and they

should be very proud indeed of what they have achieved.

“It is a tremendous set of results and some of these young men and women have surpassed all expectations on the grades that they have

received. However the Class of 2018 has contributed so much more to the life of the school in numerous different ways and for that I would like to

extend my thanks. I wish them every success and look forward to hearing from them in the future.”