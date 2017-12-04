A wheely great success

A Sandy company is celebrating after raising more than £3,500 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Staff from Vine Technical Services Ltd, Sunderland Road, carried out a sponsored 74 mile cycle ride for the charity earlier in the year.

And last week they presented a cheque for £3,596.66 to the trust at its unit at Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge.

A Vine spokesman said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone that sponsored the Vine Velos (Vine Ride East) as

we could not have done this without your help.

“Our Director Avril Bird and Senior Project Manager Helen Riley presented the cheque to Judith Anderson of the Teenage Cancer Trust and Alfie (a former TCT patient who has now recovered) at the fifth birthday celebrations for the unit.

“They were thrilled with our donation and happy to know that we are now in our seventh year of fund raising for this worthwhile cause and have every intention of carrying on the support for the foreseeable future.”

Both Avril and Helen said that the visit was extremely helpful in providing background information on how funds are spent both on the unit itself, by its outreach workers and by sending teams out to schools to help educate young people about cancer.

Alfie also told his story of the difference it made to him, his family and friends in being able to be treated on a unit for teenagers compared with an

adult ward as he had experienced both.