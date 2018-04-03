Active pupils at Arlesey count their steps for Sport Relief

Children at the Gothic Mede Academy in Arlesey took part in Sport Relief and raised over £200 to help people live happier, heathier and safer lives.

Pupils attended school wearing a variety of sports clothing and undertook a carousel of activities whilst wearing a pedometer which included shuttle runs, hula hoops, skipping, agility jumps and sprint courses. The theme was all about whatever moves you and gets you moving.

They recorded the number of steps and this information was then incorporated into other lessons including maths and PSHE (Personal, Social and Health Education) for further learning. The children also discussed the importance of healthy lifestyles and what they could do to achieve this.

Reception class teacher Carolyn Roberts said: “It is important to participate in Sports Relief as it increases the children’s awareness and empathy of other people. Sport Relief is still focussing on improving health and wellbeing in schools around the country, and helps to get pupils - and teachers - of all abilities up on their feet, raising money and changing lives all over the world. The children had an amazing time and were really happy that they were raising money for Sport Relief whilst keeping fit.”

Year 4 student, Niamh McGann, said: “Today I’ve learnt that it isn’t just about having fun with sport, it’s helping other children that have hard times. I’ve enjoyed learning new sports and feeling more confident.”

Year 4 student, Oliver Sheehan, added: “I enjoyed it because we did lots of sport activities for charity. We were getting active and having fun.”