Air ambulance rescue as car smashes into telegraph pole in Arlesey and two men arrested

Emergency services descended on the High Street and Goodwin Drive on Sunday (September 11), with reports of a Magpas Air Ambulance racing to the rescue.

One male was extracted from the car by firefighters, and the two men were hospitalised.

An eyewitness told the Chronicle: "An air ambulance was called when a car flew across the High Street in Arlesey [September 11].

Eyewitness photo.

"Pictures show the car recovered and the air ambulance. The time of the crash was about 4.30pm.

"The transporter picture was taken around 6pm and the air ambulance went over the Arlesey Proclamation."

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We were called out yesterday (September 11) at 4.09pm to a road traffic collision on Goodwin Drive, Arlesey.

"Appliances from Shefford and Baldock, alongside the Rescue Unit from Shefford attended. A car collided with a telegraph pole and road furniture.

Eyewitness photo.

"A 33-year-old male was ejected from the vehicle and a 30-year-old male was extricated by the fire service.

"Lukas, small gear and stabilisation equipment was used at the incident."

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision at around 4.10pm yesterday (Sunday) on the High Street in Arlesey.

"Two people were arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit for alcohol, and were taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening.

"No other vehicles are thought to have been involved.

"The road was closed for a short period of time whilst the vehicle was being recovered.