A supermarket in Bury St Edmunds wants to extend its permitted delivery times to cope with customer demand.

Aldi, of Dettingen Way, has applied to St Edmundsbury Borough Council for planning permission to extend the times lorries are allowed to deliver to the store.

Currently deliveries are permitted 6.30am-10pm Monday to Saturday and 8am-6pm on Sundays and bank holidays, but Aldi wants to extend these hours to 11pm daily.