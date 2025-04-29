Amazon delivery driver is left in shock as he wins a £56,000 BMW for just 6p

Christian helps Denis celebrate his win | BOTB

Delivery man Denis could not believe his eyes when he walked around the corner and saw he’d won a BMW M3

This lucky lad has just won a £56,000 BMW - for only 6p. Denis Andrei Zgaiba is an Amazon delivery driver from Harlow, Essex, and he found out he had won his dream car just before he headed off to work.

He entered a special offer prize draw with BOTB, which gives away dream cars every week and, because the tickets were so cheap, he chose to buy a bundle of 100.

And one of those tickets proved to be the lucky one, as it was drawn out and he was visited by BOTB's Christian Williams, who surprised him with the keys to his new car.

Denis could scarcely believe he was being given the keys to his dream car | BOTB

It was a gleaming black 2021 BMW M3 Competition X Drive, with some rather fruity modifications, which 30-year-old Denis spent time poring over before climbing inside and starting up.

“I’m so happy", he said. "I never believed I could win, so it’s a dream come true. I love everything about the car.”

With more than 500bhp under the bonnet and jaw-dropping acceleration, the BMW M3 is the ultimate driver’s machine. “It’s perfect,” Denis said, grinning from ear to ear.

Christian said: “This is what BOTB is all about – turning dreams into reality for just a few pence.

Centre-exit exhausts just add to the menacing effect | BOTB

“It’s a fantastic car – it looks the part, sounds the part, and drives like a dream. Denis was in total shock, and you could see straight away how much this meant to him.

“He spends his days delivering parcels to others, so it was a real joy to flip the script and deliver something incredible to him for a change.”

Denis said his win had left friends and family stunned – and emotional. “My friends and family are very happy for me. My mother was crying and didn’t believe it until I showed her my winner’s video,” he added.

BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week, as well as offering lifestyle prizes.

It also offers people the chance to win a holiday, cash, tech, cars and more in its Instant Wins Competition. To see the full line-up of competitions, click here.

Founded by William Hindmarch in 1999, BOTB has given away £92.6m-worth of cars so far.

