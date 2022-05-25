Appeal after fatal collision on A507 between Shefford and Clophill

A man in his 20s has been killed in a fatal collision between a car and an articulated lorry near Beadlow.

Bedfordshire Police are investigating the collision, which happened on the A507 between Shefford and Clophill in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, May 25).

Shortly after midnight, a silver Audi A6 was traveling westbound on Ampthill Road towards Clophill when it collided with an articulated lorry near Beadlow.

Beds Police are appealing for witnesses

Emergency services attended the scene, but the driver of the Audi, a man in his 20s, died. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The lorry driver was treated for minor injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while the scene was made safe, and has since reopened.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information which could help their enquiries to contact police.

Detective Constable Felicity Moody, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our enquiries into this collision are at an early stage and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young man who has lost his life.

“We would like to hear from anyone in the area at the time who may have information that could help our investigation. In particular we would like to hear from anyone with dashcam footage which may have captured the vehicles involved in the moments before the collision.”