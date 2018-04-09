Appeal after man dies in Potton collision

Police are appealing for witnesses, after a man died following a collision on the Gamlingay Road between Gamlingay and Potton yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

At approximately 2.40pm, officers were called to an incident involving one vehicle which had collided with a tree.

Sadly, one man was pronounced dead at the scene. A four-year-old boy was also treated for minor injuries.

Road closures were in place in the surrounding area while officers dealt with the incident, but all have since reopened.

PC John Blood, investigating the incident, said: “It’s always tragic when someone loses their life on the county’s roads and we would urge anyone with information which could help us piece together the circumstances surrounding the incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Blood by calling 101, quoting Operation Oykel, or by using Bedfordshire Police’s online reporting tool on its website.