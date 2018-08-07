Appeal for exhibits to be loaned in display at Biggleswade church

An appeal is being made for items to be loaned for an exhibition being held in Biggleswade next month.

The call comes from St Andrew’s Church as organisers prepare for the popular annual fundraiser.

The annual country fayre is being held in the grounds of St Andrew’s Church, Shortmead Street, on Saturday, September 22, from 10am which will be supporting the two charities,‒ Combat Stress and Chums.

As usual all monies raised will go directly to these two charities.

The exhibition in church that day will be entitled ‘Celebrating 100 years since the end of World War I’.

The organisers are appealing to anyone who has artefacts that could be borrowed to use in the display.

Stewards will be present throughout the day, so the artefacts will be secure and returned to the owners within the following days.

If you have anything that you could offer to be shown within the exhibition, however small or large, please contact Sue Oldroyd on 01767 310394 or email at sueoldoyd663@gmail.com and she will get back to you asap.