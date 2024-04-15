Appeal to help find missing Stotfold woman last seen getting into a car

By Lynn Hughes
Published 15th Apr 2024, 12:25 BST
Police have released this picture of a Stotfold woman last seen getting into a car as they appeal for help to find her.

A police appeal said: “We are appealing for any information that will assist in locating 74-year-old Annette, reported missing from the Stotfold area of Bedfordshire.

“Annette was last seen wearing a black and white stripped cardigan and red leather slip on shoes. She was in possession of a suitcase and believed to have got into a car described as a navy blue or black estate with an unidentified female.”

Anyone withi information can call 101 quoting RID: 130717