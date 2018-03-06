Apprenticeships in the spotlight during week to discover the benefits

The benefits of apprenticeships are being put in the spotlight during a campaign week.

National Apprenticeship Week is underway and Central Bedfordshire Council is a strong supporter of apprenticeships - since last September 22 apprentices have started with the council.

Staff from the council and the Central Bedfordshire Academy of Social Work and Early Intervention will be manning stalls, attending various events to hand out advice and information, and holding a series of roadshows in schools across the area until March 16.

Cllr Steven Dixon, executive member for families, education and children, said: “The council is a firm supporter of apprenticeships – as well as other means of helping people to find work like traineeships and work experience. And by making our apprentices feel valued and wanting to stay, that helps us to grow a motivated workforce.

“Our apprentices work in lots of different fields, from highways and gardening to housing and fostering and adoption. They are incredibly hands on and we really value what they bring to the council in terms of their skills, fresh ideas and enthusiasm.

“Apprentices benefit from learning and earning at the same time as they gain a weekly wage as well as an accredited qualification and plenty of on-the-job skills.

“If you would like to find out more about doing an apprenticeship, or are a business thinking of taking on an apprentice, please do get in touch as we’d love to tell you more.”

Laura Willingale is now working with the academy after completing a Level 3 business administration apprenticeship.

She said: “I’m so grateful I had the opportunity to undertake a business administration apprenticeship. It has provided me with the skills as well as experience of working in an administrative role and I also gained a Level 3 qualification out of it whilst getting paid along the way. I gained tons of valuable experience and my confidence has grown significantly. I have since secured permanent employment within my team which is such an achievement!”

For more information about apprenticeships here, visit http://www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/jobs/other/apprenticeships.aspx