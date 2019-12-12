Arlesey remembers David Bellamy's role in choosing County Flower of Bedfordshire

Arlesey residents are mourning the loss of presenter and botanist, David Bellamy, who made a special visit to its nature preserve and helped to chose the flower of Bedfordshire.

The revered naturalist died on Monday, December 11, aged 86, best known for television programmes such as Don't Ask Me, Bellamy On Botany, and Bellamy's Backyard Safari.

David and the Bee Orchid. Credit: Tony Margiocchi.

However, in Bedfordshire, too, he helped to create a lasting legacy, as he was part of a panel that named the Bee Orchid as the County Flower.

David also visited Southlands School (now Biggleswade Academy) in 2009 as part of the national Tree Appeal, which saw the school plant ash, beech, birch, maple, oak, rowan and lime trees to promote biodiversity.

Bedfordshire-based photographer, Tony Margiocchi, said: "He was a wonderful guy and also a wonderful conservationist.

"Geoff Page, who used to be chairman of the Arlesey Conservation for Nature, said: 'Wouldn't it be great if David turned up?'

"David was brought to Geoff's house in 2004, where we had lunch and tea and a few people went out across the Glebe Meadows.

"I said, 'We have normally got lots and lots of orchids', and the suddenly I found one. He laid down in the grass next to them.

"He was the original jolly green giant - over 6ft tall!"

David was born in 1933 into a Baptist family and grew up in London.

His first job was as a lab technician at Ewell technical college, and he was awarded a BSc from Chelsea College of Science and Technology in 1957, and a PhD from Bedford College, London University.

The BBC took a shine to him when he was interviewed about the Torrey Canyon oil spill in 1967, and his TV career took off.

In 2003, he told the BBC that he was "sceptical about mankind being responsible for rising temperatures", which caused some controversy.

However, for many, he will be remembered for his tireless work as an environmentalist and for forming The Conservation Foundation along with David Shreeve in 1982.

Tony added: "He brought me into photography and showed me what wildlife was about, what insects were about.

"Without somebody like David, people simply wouldn't understand what was going on in their back gardens, let alone the fields."